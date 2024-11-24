Local travel volume up 2.4% over last year, exceeds pre-pandemic numbers

WILKES-BARRE — AAA is projecting that more than 91,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — an increase of 2.4% over last year — exceeding pre-pandemic numbers and setting a new record.

As usual, the great majority of those travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations.

• AAA is projecting that nearly 82,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents (nearly 90% of local travelers) will be hitting the road, up 2.3% over last year.

• AAA projects nearly 8,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents (nearly 10% of local travelers) will travel to their Thanksgiving holiday destination by air, an increase of 2.6% over last year.

Other modes of travel — cruise ships, busses, and trains — will see a more than 5% increase over last year as nearly 1,600 Wilkes-Barre area residents utilize those modes of travel for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, as families and friends look forward to reconnecting over the holiday period, and travel is a big part of that,” said Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs, AAA Mid-Atlantic. “As travel demand continues to soar and trends evolve due to remote work options and extended school holiday breaks, we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising.”

For the first time, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers.

AAA’s National Travel Projections

AAA projects 79.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

AAA projects a record 71.7 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving — that’s an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year. This year’s number also surpasses pre-pandemic numbers when 70.6 million people drove to their Thanksgiving destinations in 2019.

Gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving season compared to 2023. The national average last Thanksgiving Day was $3.26. Falling oil prices this autumn may help push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021, and that could happen before drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving. Regionally, drivers east of the Rockies will find gas between $2.25 to $2.50 a gallon in more than a dozen states.

Thanksgiving air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday. That’s an increase of 2% compared to last year and a nearly 11% increase over 2019. According to AAA booking data, air travelers are paying 3% more for domestic Thanksgiving flights this year, while the number of flight bookings is similar to last year. International flight bookings are up 23% compared to last Thanksgiving, in part because the cost to fly internationally is down 5%.

Nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. This category is seeing an increase of almost 9% compared to last year and an 18% jump over 2019, in large part due to the popularity of cruising. The demand for cruises has been red-hot post-pandemic. Domestic and international cruise bookings are up 20% compared to last Thanksgiving.

Be patient

The roads and airports will be busy so plan ahead.

Arrive at the airport early so you’ll have plenty of time to get through longer TSA lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests 2.5 hours ahead of departure time and 3 hours for international.

Sen. Flynn announces Digital Connectivity Technology Program Grant award for Lackawanna County

Sen. Marty Flynn (D, D-22), this week announced that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority has awarded a Digital Connectivity Technology Program (DCTP) grant to Lackawanna County Government.

This grant will provide 100 laptops to be made available to residents through local initiatives aimed at improving access to technology.

The grant was approved during the Authority’s meeting, where funding was distributed to organizations across the Commonwealth. These grants are part of the DCTP’s mission to equip non-profits, community anchor institutions, and local governments with tools to support education, workforce development, health and employment outcomes.

The awarded laptops will enable Lackawanna County Government to loan or make available to Pennsylvanians who need them most, helping to close the digital divide and create new opportunities for individuals and families across the region.

“I’m excited to announce this grant award to Lackawanna County,” said Sen. Flynn. “These laptops will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents by ensuring they have the technology they need to learn, work, and thrive. This is another step toward a more connected and equitable Pennsylvania.”

Bill to protect pets in domestic violence situations signed into law

Rep. Christina Sappey (D, D-158), this week announced that bipartisan legislation — Act 146 of 2024 — to better protect victims’ pets in domestic violence situations has been signed into law.

The bill (H.B. 1210), introduced by Sappey with state Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R, D-40), amends Pennsylvania’s Protection from Abuse Act to give judges the ability to order defendant to refrain from possessing, abusing or harming a petitioner’s companion animal. Previously, Pennsylvania’s Protection from Abuse Act gave judges the ability to order many kinds of relief to prevent further abuse but did not give explicit authority to order protective measures for a victim’s pets.

“We have known for some time the horrific link between domestic violence and animal abuse, Sappey said. “Abusers will use harming pets to further torment the victim or keep them from leaving, exacerbating an already traumatic situation.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, data on domestic violence and child abuse cases reveal that a staggering number of animals are targeted by those who abuse their children or spouses. In one survey, 71% of domestic violence victims reported their abuser also targeted pets. Researchers have found links between coercive control and the abuse of pets, with abusers often using family pets as leverage in the torment of their victims, threatening to harm or kill them if their victims leave.

House Bill 1210 was a nearly-four-year undertaking for Sappey and Mihalek and received the support of more than 70 law enforcement agencies, domestic violence and animal welfare organizations. It was passed by the state House in 2023, passed in the state Senate earlier this month and signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro this week to become Act 146 of 2024.

“This is an issue that transcends political lines because we all understand the importance of protecting the vulnerable — whether human or pet,” Sappey said. “I am so grateful to my House and Senate colleagues for understanding the consequences of this issue and acting to get this legislation through.”

The new law brings Pennsylvania in line with 37 other states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Pennsylvania State Police reminds pet owners of basic needs

With winter approaching and colder weather starting to settle in, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Animal Cruelty Unit in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are reminding pet owners, including those who keep their pets outdoors, that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.

“Basic needs include proper sustenance to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as clean, unfrozen water to avoid dehydration,” said Corporal Michael Spada, PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty Officer. “Animals need just as much water in the winter as they do in the summer for their bodies to process food and help keep the natural metabolism working.”

Animals must also have access to an appropriate-sized shelter that provides protection from the weather, keeps them dry, and allows them to retain their body heat. The shelter must be clean and sanitary.

Dogs tethered unattended outside with no shelter can only remain outdoors for 30 minutes when temperatures are below 32 degrees.

Veterinary care must be provided for pets in need of medical attention. Monitor your pets during extreme cold temperatures and contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet is suffering from a weather-related injury or illness.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit — psp.pa.gov.

Johnson College to hold ‘Instant Decision Day’ for veterans and current U.S. military service members

Johnson College’s “Instant Decision Day” for veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. Military will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held virtually and in person on the college’s Scranton campus in Ideal Saldi Hall. To register to attend in person or virtually, visit — Johnson.edu/instant.

During the Instant Decision Event, Johnson College will provide prospective veteran students and those currently serving in the U.S. military with an immediate enrollment decision. They must supply their high school transcripts and can bring their college and military transcripts if applicable. It is highly recommended that the prospective student completes an application before attending.

Applications for Johnson College’s Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology and Veterinary Nursing programs are excluded from instant decisions.

