Veterans in attendance Sunday at the second annual Veterans Brunch Sunday at The Woodlands stand and salute during the Presentation of Colors by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Honor Guard.

Attendance at Sunday’s brunch was nearly double from last year’s inaugural event.

Master Sergeant John Paul Karpovich explains during Sunday’s brunch the significance of the Missing Man Table, an empty table set aside to pay tribute to fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.

PLAINS TWP. — Attendance at Sunday’s annual Veterans Brunch, hosted by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, nearly doubled from last year’s inaugural event as veterans, family members and local officials gathered at The Woodlands Inn and Resort in celebration of those who put their lives on the line in service of their country.

According to Michelle Giza, who works as a case manager for the District Attorney’s Office, 290 guests attended this year’s breakfast — a significant increase from the 175 who came last year.

Commenting on the spike in attendance, Sanguedolce in his opening remarks thanked everyone for their support and for making the event such a success.

“It is a tremendous honor to do something for the veterans of Luzerne County,” he said.

The breakfast was held in honor of Michele’s late father, Army veteran Stephen Giza, who died in July 2023. Before he died, Giza had approached Sanguedolce about holding an event for local veterans.

“He is the reason this all came together,” the district attorney said.

A proclamation celebrating Giza as both a veteran and community member was read by Luzerne County Council President John Lombardo, who said,” His life of service, dedication, and patriotism will forever inspire the citizens of this county.”

Veterans and guests were treated to a buffet-style breakfast following a short program, where local and state officials, as well as veterans themselves, offered remarks.

Following the singing of the national anthem by Luzerne County Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Fernandes and the Presentation of Colors by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Honor Guard, State Treasurer Stacey Garrity gave this year’s keynote address.

Garrity, a retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel, thanked her fellow veterans for their service.

“I also wanna thank your families for their sacrifices. Without the support of our families, we wouldn’t be able to serve our country. They sacrificed much more than they’re ever given credit for,” she said.

As state treasurer, Garrity was particularly proud of her work to help restore misplaced military decorations to veterans and their families, through the unclaimed property department of the treasury.

So far, she has returned more than 450 military decorations, including 11 purple hearts and three bronze stars.

“As a veteran, every return is very near and dear to my heart. So, I like to tell the stories about some of the metals we’ve return because I believe that every military decoration that finds its way to treasury’s vault, it’s a piece of someone’s story and a symbol of the selfless sacrifice made by them and their families for all of us,” she explained.

That sentiment was particularly moving to Air Force Veteran Ralph Edwards, of the Army and Air Force American Legion Post 904, who lamented that his late brother, Lance Corporal John Edwards, who died while serving in Vietnam in 1966, has yet to be recognized for his sacrifice during that war.

According to Edwards, his brother was caught in an open field with his squad, and he deliberately opened fire so the North Vietnamese army would attack him, enabling his squad to escape.

“That act of selflessness cost him his life and many others that we know in this room,” Edwards said.

Additionally, Kevin Clocker, director of Luzerne County Veterans Affairs, recounted the history of Veterans Day, which was celebrated earlier this month.

In his speech, he spoke about the immense sacrifice men and women in the military have given “for our freedoms.”

”They left their families, their homes and their lives, not for recognition, fame or even the honor that we bestow upon them today,” he said. “They fought to protect our country.”