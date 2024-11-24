Home News CEO holds 45th Annual Thanksgiving Project Food Distribution NewsTop Stories CEO holds 45th Annual Thanksgiving Project Food Distribution By Times Leader - November 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Pam Karlunas, 64, of West Pittston, laughs and jokes as she reads the slips on the windshield that tell the size of the family that the order is to fill. Fred Adams | For Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Marie Gitomer, 59, of Nanticoke, holds two bags of carrots to put in the trunk of an upcoming car at the CEO Thanksgiving food giveaway. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Jessica Szumski, 45, of Duryea, tosses a bag of onions to another volunteer. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Evan Melberger, 20, of West Pittston, places a frozen turkey in the trunk of a car. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Kevin Domzalski, 37, 0f Dallas, plays a little turkey toss with Jimmy Brazofsky, 22, of Park Ridge, N.J., as they fill the trunks of cars at the CEO Thanksgiving food giveaway. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Apples donated by Hellers Orchards were distributed by volunteers. Fred Adams | For Times Leader ❮ ❯ WILKES-BARRE — The Commission on Opportunity (CEO) held its 45th Annual Thanksgiving Project Food Distribution on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of the former Bon-Ton at the Wyoming Valley Mall. 8,000 families will benefit from the project. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 42.3 ° F 44.4 ° 39.9 ° 87 % 1.6mph 100 % Mon 47 ° Tue 51 ° Wed 42 ° Thu 39 ° Fri 39 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content