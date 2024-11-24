Pam Karlunas, 64, of West Pittston, laughs and jokes as she reads the slips on the windshield that tell the size of the family that the order is to fill. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Pam Karlunas, 64, of West Pittston, laughs and jokes as she reads the slips on the windshield that tell the size of the family that the order is to fill.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Marie Gitomer, 59, of Nanticoke, holds two bags of carrots to put in the trunk of an upcoming car at the CEO Thanksgiving food giveaway.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Marie Gitomer, 59, of Nanticoke, holds two bags of carrots to put in the trunk of an upcoming car at the CEO Thanksgiving food giveaway.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Jessica Szumski, 45, of Duryea, tosses a bag of onions to another volunteer.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Jessica Szumski, 45, of Duryea, tosses a bag of onions to another volunteer.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Evan Melberger, 20, of West Pittston, places a frozen turkey in the trunk of a car.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Evan Melberger, 20, of West Pittston, places a frozen turkey in the trunk of a car.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Kevin Domzalski, 37, 0f Dallas, plays a little turkey toss with Jimmy Brazofsky, 22, of Park Ridge, N.J., as they fill the trunks of cars at the CEO Thanksgiving food giveaway.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Kevin Domzalski, 37, 0f Dallas, plays a little turkey toss with Jimmy Brazofsky, 22, of Park Ridge, N.J., as they fill the trunks of cars at the CEO Thanksgiving food giveaway.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Apples donated by Hellers Orchards were distributed by volunteers.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Apples donated by Hellers Orchards were distributed by volunteers.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The Commission on Opportunity (CEO) held its 45th Annual Thanksgiving Project Food Distribution on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of the former Bon-Ton at the Wyoming Valley Mall. 8,000 families will benefit from the project.