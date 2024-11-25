🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A person was killed Sunday in the city after being hit by a car while crossing the road, according to Wilkes-Barre City Police.

A post on the department’s Facebook page said officers arrived to the scene at 6:47 p.m. where a pedestrian that was struck on Rt. 309 near the Home Depot entrance ramp.

The driver was traveling north when he struck the person, who was crossing the road toward Norm’s Pizza, the post read.

The person was then taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police said the name of the pedestrian is being held pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.