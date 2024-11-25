🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced this week that it will host a virtual public informational meeting to discuss the update to the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The public can offer input through an online survey through Dec. 19.

PennDOT is currently in the process of developing the 2025 Pennsylvania State Rail Plan, which was last updated in 2020. PennDOT works with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) on the update. Gathering input from the public and stakeholders on safety, passenger and freight rail, funding, policy, the environment, and economic development is key to developing the State Rail Plan.

The plan will also evaluate and document passenger and freight rail needs over the next 20 years to guide investments.

“Pennsylvania’s rail freight network supports family-sustaining jobs and connect Pennsylvania communities to the global economy while bolstering local economic development,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This plan is critical to a successful rail freight network in the state, and we encourage folks to join the virtual meeting.”

An introduction of the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan update process and background on freight and passenger rail will be presented during the first half of the meeting, followed by an interactive question and answer session between the project team and members of the public. Project staff look forward to gaining input on the opportunities, priorities, and investment needs for the Pennsylvania rail system.

Participants should visit the Zoom meeting link prior to the meeting start time. The public is encouraged share the meeting link with interested personal and professional contacts.

The virtual public informational meeting presentation materials and an online survey will be available on the State Rail Plan website at — advancingparail.com. The meeting materials and an online survey will be available on the State Rail Plan website through Dec. 19.

Questions or comments can be directed to — RA-PDPASRP@pa.gov.

TSA shares three helpful packing tips ahead of Thanksgiving

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be very busy at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints around the country, and it is important to ensure that there are no prohibited items among your carry-on items.

TSA is projected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26, to Monday, Dec. 2, representing a volume increase of approximately 6% from this time last year.

TSA projects the three busiest travel days will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

It’s not easy to remember what you tossed in your backpack, messenger bag or handbag two weeks ago, so perhaps there’s something in there that is not permitted through a checkpoint. Or perhaps you’re eager to bring along a gift or favorite food item and you’re not certain if it can be transported in a carry-on bag or checked bag.

With that in mind, TSA offers these three helpful tips when packing for your Thanksgiving flight.

• Start with an empty bag. When packing for your trip, start by dumping all the contents out of your backpack, roller bag, messenger bag, duffel bag, handbag or whatever else you are using to tote along your belongings. Open those zippered or Velcro pockets to make sure there is nothing inside those compartments. Then start packing from scratch. This way you know with certainty that there are no prohibited items inside. There’s no knife in a zippered pocket; no bullet that is lodged in a corner; no bottle of water in that side pocket. Yes, starting with am empty bag when you’re packing can save you a headache at the checkpoint.

• Know before you go. If you are ever unsure as to where an item should be packed—in a carry-on or a checked bag—just ask us. Yes, really! We have several ways to help you quickly find out where to pack an item. Our www.tsa.gov web site has a handy “Can I bring?” feature in the top right-hand corner of the homepage. Type in an item and you’ll find out where it should be packed. Another helpful way to find out where to pack an item is to download the free myTSA app, which has that same handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask us on social media via X (Twitter) or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

• Thanksgiving is a food-lovers holiday, and we know that passengers will be traveling with food. We’re okay with that as long as you’ve packed it in the right place. Most foods can be carried through a checkpoint, however there are some items that will need to be transported in checked baggage. Here’s some food for thought. If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, smear it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag. TSA has an online list of common Thanksgiving-themed foods that people travel with and where to pack them.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so it is best to place those items in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing them and then removing those items from your bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

More than 9,100 laptops to be distributed to community institutions across PA

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson this week announced the PBDA Board of Directors’ approval of 117 applications through the Digital Connectivity Technology Program for the distribution of 9,122 laptops to community institutions across 42 Pennsylvania counties for use by residents who do not have access to digital technology.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to connecting all Pennsylvanians to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. The Digital Connectivity Technology Program is helping to ensure that Pennsylvania’s communities can access high-speed internet on reliable internet enabled devices so they can enjoy education, career advancement, and telemedicine benefits.

“The community organizations receiving these devices will help ensure that individuals needing to use a laptop to access high-speed, reliable internet will have that important access.” said Executive Director Carson. “Each organization has outlined a clear and effective plan to make these laptops available to individuals in their communities so they have better health, education, and economic outcomes.”

Through the Digital Connectivity Technology Program, laptops will be distributed to public-facing institutions such as libraries, municipalities, workforce training organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and other community anchor institutions in areas where affordability is a barrier. A second round of laptop applications through the Digital Connectivity Technology Program will open in 2025.

The full list of approvals can be found on the PBDA website.

The PBDA will also partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and PA CareerLink® to introduce program participants to SkillUp PA, which offers no-cost online job skills training to the public.

“All Pennsylvanians deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet and a chance to compete for a good-paying job,” said Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy Walker. “By providing Pennsylvania workers with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s workforce, we not only strengthen our communities, but are one step closer to closing the digital divide in Pennsylvania.”

SkillUp PA is an online training platform that offers a variety of courses, including Computer, Digital Skills, Microsoft Office, QuickBooks, IT, and other business courses. Participants can also pursue industry-recognized credentials in areas such as CompTIA, Cybersecurity, Project Management, Human Resources, and Microsoft Office Specialist.

Last June, the PBDA opened the first application period for the Digital Connectivity Technology Program using federal funds secured through the American Rescue Plan Capital Projects Funding.

State improves licensing processes to help put teachers in classrooms

Building on that work to speed up government and cut through red tape, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) this week announced that aspiring educators can now receive an Intern Certificate for free, enabling them to enter the classroom and teach for up to three years while taking education classes on the path to earning their full teaching certification.

The free Intern Certificate opens up an alternative path into teaching careers for Pennsylvanians who have already earned a bachelor’s degree in another field and want to take their knowledge and skills to use it to help educate future generations and puts more teachers into Pennsylvania classrooms, faster.

“Pennsylvania’s educator workforce shortage is a multi-faceted challenge that requires innovation, creativity, and strategic thinking to overcome,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By providing prospective educators who have prior job experience and subject area expertise a free alternative to enter the classroom prior to certification, we enable them to earn as they learn while helping schools fill open classroom jobs with qualified, passionate candidates.”

The Shapiro Administration is taking action to address the education workforce shortage and make it a little bit easier for Pennsylvanians to become a teacher, because creating real opportunity for our children starts with having enough well-qualified, well-paid teachers in our classrooms.

Individuals with an Intern Certificate have passed the content test demonstrating that they have the knowledge to teach in a content area and must only complete their professional core education work and student teaching before becoming fully certified. Interns have three-year certificates, giving them the chance to complete their student teaching while working and getting paid as a teacher of record.

Previously, individuals would pay $200 for an Intern Certificate and then another $200 when they completed their educator prep program and applied for an Instructional Certificate. By waiving the fee for the Intern Certificate, PDE hopes to incentivize more individuals to pursue this option and encourage more schools to hire interns to address their immediate staffing needs.

Intern Certificates are an alternative to Emergency Permits, and PDE has worked with educator preparation programs to expand their teacher intern programs and reduce the number of individuals entering the classroom via Emergency Permit.

There are currently more than 8,000 teachers working under Emergency Permits and those numbers continue to rise — in 2022-23, Pennsylvania saw a 27% increase in Emergency Permits.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.