STRASBURG — All aboard to see the new classic holiday film “The Polar Express” on a large screen among the historic trains in the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, Dec. 7.

On the night of Christmas Eve, a steam locomotive passenger train known as “The Polar Express” stops at the house of a boy who is growing skeptical about the existence of Santa Claus. The conductor says the train is traveling to the North Pole, and the boy, although reluctant at first, climbs aboard.

Wait until you see what happens next!

Tickets are $10 each for ages 3 and over; ages 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Each ticket includes the indoor showing of “The Polar Express” in the Museum’s climate-controlled main exhibit hall, a container of popcorn and hot chocolate. Purchase your tickets on Eventbrite.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, PA Route 741, Strasburg. This family film is rated G and features human characters animated using live-action and motion-capture CGI animation. It runs for 100 minutes and stars Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is home to a world-class collection of about 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, a working restoration shop, an immersive education center, an extensive research library and archives, special events and exhibits and a Museum store.

A Smithsonian Affiliate, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 24 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History, with the active support of the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

For information visit RRMuseumPA.org or call 717-687-8628.