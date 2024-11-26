Public input sought

SCRANTON — Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh on Tuesday said becoming a parent is both an exciting and stressful time.

Arkoosh joined providers and patients at Scranton Primary Health Care Center for a tour and roundtable discussion to inform development of the Shapiro Administration’s Maternal Health Strategic Plan.

The event also promoted the Maternal Health Strategic Plan survey, which aims to gather input from women on their experiences receiving maternal health care in Pennsylvania during pregnancy and the postpartum periods.

“Making sure that women receive the care they need before, during, and after their pregnancy is critical to their lifelong health and well-being,” Arkoosh said. “Sadly, in Pennsylvania and across the country, having a child can be life-threatening when people do not receive high-quality, accessible, and equitable care when they are pregnant and postpartum.:

Arkoosh said more must be done to address maternal health inequality for women in Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to learn more from the health care professionals and patients at Scranton Primary,” Arkoosh said. “Their voices, along with many others across Pennsylvania will help create a Maternal Health Strategic Plan to improve maternal health care and potentially save lives.”

Since taking office, Gov. Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities.

“To improve maternal health outcomes, women need access to quality health care services before, during, and after pregnancy, like the comprehensive health care being provided at the Scranton Primary Health Care Center,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to reducing pregnancy-associated deaths and adverse health outcomes at delivery, especially among Black women, who are nearly two times more likely than white women to die or experience adverse outcomes.”

Earlier this year, DHS expanded access to doulas for Medicaid recipients, as doula services have been found to ease the pregnancy and labor process and improve birth outcomes for both mother and child. This change allows certified doulas to enroll as Medicaid providers and enables Medicaid managed care organizations to enter into network agreements with them, allowing them to bill directly for services offered through pregnancy and postpartum. In addition, DHS is currently working with the federal government to expand services available to support pregnant women covered by Medicaid.

During Tuesday’s roundtable, the Shapiro Administration met with staff and patients at Scranton Primary to collect feedback on addressing health disparities — especially those faced by women of color — and helping women in Pennsylvania get the prenatal and postpartum care they need to live healthy lives for both them and their children.

The Maternal Health Strategic Plan online survey is open to anyone who wishes to share their own maternal health care experience. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to take the survey by November 29, 2024. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

When completed, the Maternal Health Strategic Plan will include priorities and actions centering on equity and diversity, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care, expanding and diversifying the maternal health care workforce, and addressing behavioral health and substance use disorder services and supports.

The Maternal Health Strategic Plan and survey results will be shared with maternal health leaders across Pennsylvania through DHS, DOH, PID and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), as well as the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.