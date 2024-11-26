🔊 Listen to this

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Wilkes-Barre has been identified.

According to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified them as John Ruppenthal, 54, who was taken to the hospital Sunday where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m.

The coroner’s office said Ruppenthal cause of death was due to multiple traumatic injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City police department, officers arrived at the scene at 6:47 p.m. Sunday where a pedestrian was struck on Rt. 309 near the Home Depot entrance ramp.

The driver was traveling north when they struck Ruppenthal, who was crossing the road toward Norm’s Pizza, the post read.

