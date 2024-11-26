🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Tuesday joined the Newport Township Fire Department for the dedication of a new Pierce Saber Pumper fire engine.

Meuser said the ceremony, held at the Newport Township Fire Department, marked a significant step forward in public safety for the community.

The new engine, funded by a $564,761 federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), replaces a 45-year-old Mack Tele Squirt truck and was officially placed into service on Oct. 5.

“This is a great example of federal dollars being put to work where they are needed most — protecting our first responders and the residents they serve,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “By modernizing Newport Township’s emergency response capabilities, this new equipment ensures that firefighters are well-equipped to respond to emergencies and keep the community safe for years to come. I’m glad to have played a role in helping the fire department secure the grant needed to make this project a reality.”

Meuser, who advocated for the grant and provided a letter of support for the application, emphasized the critical need to replace the outdated fire truck with modern equipment to enhance public safety.

The grant also funded $121,000 for the replacement of 14 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units, further bolstering the department’s operational readiness.

The AFG funding, secured through a competitive process, represents the largest federal grant ever awarded to Newport Township. Township Manager Joe Hillan praised the grant as transformative, thanking Congressman Meuser for his efforts in securing the funding.

“On behalf of the residents of Newport Township, we want to thank Congressman Dan Meuser and his staff for all the support and help in receiving funding for the new fire apparatus,” Hillan said. “This new apparatus will serve as a key asset in providing safe fire service, not only to Newport township but to surrounding communities.”

The Newport Township Fire Department, founded in 1895, serves a 19.5 square-mile area with a combination of volunteers and a township-paid driver. The new fire engine will enhance response capabilities and improve the safety of firefighters, while the department’s efforts continue to be supported through federal, state, and local partnerships.

