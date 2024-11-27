Click here to subscribe today or Login.
HARVEYS LAKE — A Back Mountain tradition continued on Tuesday night at Grotto Pizza with the 29th annual Parade of Trees decorating party. The event brought local businesses together to decorate Christmas trees in support of 28 different charities.
Each participating business picked a charity that was particularly important to them. Up until New Year’ Eve, Grotto Pizza patrons will be able to donate to those charities by choosing their favorite tree in the restaurant’s main dining room. Each dollar in support of a tree will go to the business’ corresponding charity. The business’ themselves contribute to a prize pool, which is divided amongst themselves depending on the amount of public support their tree receives.
In addition, the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to support the cause, and that sum is also divided amongst the businesses according to public support.
Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised around $550,000 for charity. Some of the charities chosen by the businesses are well-known, while others use the Parade of Trees as a boost to their causes.
Over the past few decades, the Parade of Trees has become an important tradition in the area.
“The idea of having the Parade of Trees at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake… some people know it’s a holiday tradition. People view this as the kickoff of the holiday season,” said Tony DeCosmo, director of marketing at Grotto Pizza Pennsylvania. He said that the decorating party is always held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.