General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) - West Side members decorated a tree to support the Victims Resource Center at Tuesday night’s Parade of Trees decorating party at the Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake.

People decorate trees to represent local businesses and charitable organizations on Tuesday night at the Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake.

Participants decorate a row of trees during the Parade of Trees decorating party on Tuesday night at the Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake.

Simon Simon, Barb Mikielski and Justin Atherholt posed near the Hi Lites Motor Club tree after hanging its decorations. The tree was decorated in support of the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Walt Weir decorates the NEPA Antique & Classic Boat Society tree on Tuesday night at the Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake. The tree stands in support of the American Cancer Society.

HARVEYS LAKE — A Back Mountain tradition continued on Tuesday night at Grotto Pizza with the 29th annual Parade of Trees decorating party. The event brought local businesses together to decorate Christmas trees in support of 28 different charities.

Each participating business picked a charity that was particularly important to them. Up until New Year’ Eve, Grotto Pizza patrons will be able to donate to those charities by choosing their favorite tree in the restaurant’s main dining room. Each dollar in support of a tree will go to the business’ corresponding charity. The business’ themselves contribute to a prize pool, which is divided amongst themselves depending on the amount of public support their tree receives.

In addition, the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to support the cause, and that sum is also divided amongst the businesses according to public support.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised around $550,000 for charity. Some of the charities chosen by the businesses are well-known, while others use the Parade of Trees as a boost to their causes.

Over the past few decades, the Parade of Trees has become an important tradition in the area.

“The idea of having the Parade of Trees at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake… some people know it’s a holiday tradition. People view this as the kickoff of the holiday season,” said Tony DeCosmo, director of marketing at Grotto Pizza Pennsylvania. He said that the decorating party is always held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

2024 sponsors and charities:

• Moto Graphics, Inc. — Cori’s Place.

• Rotary Club of Dallas — Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

• Dan Yarros Agency — Heroes Hearthstone.

• Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness — Ava’s Toy Box.

• Reilly Finishing Technologies — Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

• Mt. Zion Material Handling — Brighter Journeys.

• Orlando Foods, Inc. — Alzheimers Association.

• Fidelity Bank — Back Mountain Food Pantry.

• Salon NouVeau — Women with Children.

• Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society — American Cancer Society.

• Lewith & Freeman Real Estate — Habitat for Humanity.

• Hillman Security & Fire Technologies — United Way.

• GFWC -West Side Women’s Club — Victims Resource Center.

• Sprau Dental — Verve Vertu Art Studio.

• Sorber Well Drilling — Patriots Cove.

• Hi Lites Motor Club — Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

• Bel Air Pools — Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital.

• WBS Penguins Booster Club — Make-A-Wish.

• Cherry Hill Group — Little Eric’s Foundation.

• The Fino Family — Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

• Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists — Peggy’s Pathway.

• Sordoni Construction — Fork Over Love.

• BlackTop Jeep Club — PA Lyme Resource Network.

• Rogers’ Nursery — Hospice of the Sacred Hart.

• Harveys Lake American Legion Sals — WB Veterans Hospital Canteen Fund.

• Smith’s Country Store — Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

• Valanski-Pokorny Family — Angel Medication.