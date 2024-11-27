🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Responding to safety concerns, state Rep. Jim Haddock this week distributed smoke detectors to area fire companies that will be provided free to homes in the 118th Legislative District.

“While researching legislation, I spoke with the fire departments in my district and learned that they were receiving so many calls from residents in need of smoke detectors that some of our dedicated firefighters were buying alarms out of their own pocket,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “That is when I started looking for programs that we could implement to help supply free smoke detectors to residents. I was grateful to be able to work with Chief Chuck Molinaro and the Greenwood Fire Department to acquire a lifesaving grant to purchase and distribute over 1,400 smoke detectors.”

On Monday night, Haddock began distributing the allotted supply of the alarms to each of the active fire companies in the 118th District. Companies that were not able to pick up their supply should call the Greenwood Hose Company to schedule a time to pick them up.

Haddock said residents can contact their local fire company to get a free smoke detector while supplies last.

Smoke detectors can be essential in saving lives and reducing property loss during a crisis. According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms cut the risk of mortality in reported home fires by 50%.

“Often, the reason smoke alarms fail to operate during a home fire is due to missing or disconnected batteries,” Haddock said. “I am incredibly proud to be raising awareness for this issue and supplying practical solutions to the problems raised by folks living in our area. Supplying these new regulation smoke detectors will effectively provide lifesaving measures and will help prevent future tragedies.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.