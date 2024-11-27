🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — UGI Utilities Inc. announced on Wednesday that a purchased gas cost rate increase will take effect on Dec. 1.

As a result, UGI said the average residential heating customer receiving gas supply from UGI will see their bill increase 8.7%, raising the average monthly bill from $95.40 per month to $103.69 per month.

Utilities are required by law to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

“UGI continues to work to find the lowest cost supply options for our customers,” said Paul Szykman, Chief Regulatory Officer. “This increase reflects the general rise in wholesale natural gas supply prices. Despite this increase, natural gas continues to be a clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy choice for homes and businesses.”

UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill. The company offers budget billing, as well as multiple payment options such as via UGI’s online account center and app, and an auto-pay program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should visit www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

UGI can also assist eligible customers in applying for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. Additional information on energy efficiency programs is available on UGI’s website at www.ugi.com/energy-saving-tips.

UGI Utilities Inc. is based in Denver, Pennsylvania, and serves more than 740,000 natural gas and electric customers in 46 counties in Pennsylvania.

