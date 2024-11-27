🔊 Listen to this

PORT CLINTON — Continuing its long-standing holiday tradition, Reading & Northern Railroad will launch its 2024 schedule of Santa Claus trains this weekend.

More possibilities than ever are available this year allowing families to create special memories.

These rides follow the same schedule and format at every location to make planning easier.

All Santa trains depart from their respective stations at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Boarding begins 30 minutes prior to departure. Each ride is extended to 80 minutes to allow Santa Claus and his helpers to spend time with every child on board.

Every passenger receives a special treat. In addition to our live narration, the sounds of holiday music fill the cars; and each car is decorated to further enhance the festive atmosphere.

The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, now in its 20th season in Jim Thorpe, will host Santa Claus trains beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and continue them daily through Tuesday, Dec. 24.

This is the only location on the railroad offering daily Santa Claus trains, and the weekday-inclusive schedule offers a great alternative for visitors looking to avoid large weekend crowds.

In addition to the Lehigh Gorge trains, Reading & Northern will offer Santa Claus trains in two communities every Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season: with additional runs on Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24. Tunkhannock opens the community holiday train schedule on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1.

As usual, the railroad is operating these trips in conjunction with the Tunkhannock Business & Professional Association. Our new Nesquehoning Regional Railroad Station will have the honor of hosting the other community trains that weekend, a first for the recently opened location.

Our other flagship passenger stations will get into the holiday spirit as well. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station will host a total of six Santa Claus train dates on Dec. 7, 8, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

Reading Outer Station will follow suit on Dec. 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, and 24. Rounding out the community Santa train schedule are Tamaqua on Dec. 7-8; and Minersville on Dec. 14-15. Minersville will feature the only steam-powered Santa trains in 2024, as former Jersey Central 0-6-0 #113 makes an appearance.

Tickets for all these Santa Claus Special train rides may be ordered at www.rbmnrr-passenger.com or by calling 610-562-2102.