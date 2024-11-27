🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ahead of anticipated winter weather across much of Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and to exercise caution when driving.

Additionally, PennDOT will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

PennDOT crews will actively pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

However, salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Restrictions will be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions are safe.

Tier 1:

• Interstate 81: Interstate 476 Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to New York State line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers.

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

• Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.

• Motorcycles.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

When winter weather occurs, drivers should extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:

• Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

• Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

• When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

• Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

• Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

• Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 151 crashes resulting in one fatality and 55 injuries on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

The Pennsylvania State Police offers this advice if you are involved in a crash:

• First and foremost, move your vehicle as far as possible from the travel lanes if it’s able to be driven. Remaining in the lanes of travel when your vehicle can be driven is extremely dangerous.

• If your vehicle or another involved vehicle is not able to be driven due to damage, or if one of the involved parties is injured, PA law requires the crash be reported to police. Do this by dialing 911 right away.

• If your vehicle is disabled in the lane of travel or stuck in the travel lanes due to snow or ice, remain inside the vehicle with your seatbelt on and hazard lights activated. If it’s not safe to remain inside your vehicle, assess the situation and get yourself and passengers to a place of safety such as behind a barrier or guardrail. When exiting your vehicle, move as quickly as possible and DO NOT remain in the travel lanes or near your vehicle.

• When encountering a crash scene, the law requires you to move over if possible and always slow down. First responders will be active at the scene and focused on helping those involved in the crash and getting the road back open.

Motorists are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

