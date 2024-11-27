🔊 Listen to this

Lynn Evans Biga, who recently retired as executive director of Luzerne County Head Start, accepts a citation from Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Head Start held a ceremony this week to dedicate its Beekman Street Center in Wilkes-Barre to longtime executive director, Lynn Evans Biga.

Biga retired last month after 46 years of service to LCHS, with 35 spent as executive director.

Under her leadership in 1994, LCHS purchased the Beekman Street Center, making it the first program in Region III to buy its own building.

So, it was only fitting to the LCHS Board of Directors that in honor of Biga’s legacy, the building would bear her name.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski presented Biga with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives during the ceremony.

Established in 1965, Luzerne County Head Start, Inc. is an income-based early childhood education program that provides comprehensive services to expecting parents, children from birth to age 5, and their families in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

To learn more, visit — lcheadstart.org.