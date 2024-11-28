🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Kids will get the chance to meet with Santa when he visits Forty Fort on Saturday just in time for the borough’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

According to the Forty Fort Parks and Recreation team, Santa will arrive at 4 p.m. just outside of the borough building at 1271 Wyoming Ave., with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled to begin around 5:15 p.m.

Hot chocolate and treats will be provided and carolers will be in attendance as well.

If you’re unable to make the event, Santa will also be available for photos from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at local home decor and gift shop The Little White Cottage, located at 1265 Wyoming Ave.

Santa’s appearence is part of the shop’s Small Business Saturday lineup, that also includes 40% off one item, a free Christmas candle to the first 12 customers who spend $50 or more and a raffle entry to those who spend $25 or more.

According to a social media post, kids are welcome to bring their letters for Santa to place in his special mailbox.

Santa will provide treats and the The Cocktail Cruiser of NEPA will sell assorted chocolates.

Holiday House Decorating Contest

For the third year, Forty Fort will hold its home decorating contest.

The Parks and Recreation team urge residents to make sure their homes are decorated and lit up before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, as the board will be driving around during that time, judging the best decorated home.

According to the team, there will be winners for first, second and third place, as well as cash prizes.

The first-place winner will receive a trophy in addition to a cash prize.

For information, check out the Parks and Rec Facebook page.