Santa Claus is coming to Plains Township this Saturday, Nov. 30, courtesy of the Plains Lions Club. While he’s in town, Santa will be participating in a parade and posing for photos with children.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will begin at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, go up Maffett Street towards the area known as “The Brick,” go right down East Carey Street, and end at Ss. Peter & Paul Parish on Hudson Road.

Township officials encourage children and their families to line the parade route, where they can watch Santa, as well as the other participating groups and organizations, make their way through the township.

Following the parade, Santa will be available for photos at Bernardine Hall at Ss. Peter & Paul Parish. Members of the Plains Lions Club are preparing stuffed stockings in preparation for Santa’s visit.