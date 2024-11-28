🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown has announced the following road closure of the right south-bound lane of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, between the North Cross Valley Expressway and the Center City Exit Ramp.

The road closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. daily, through the following week.

The road closure schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions and/or staffing.

Please use caution in the area and take an alternate route if possible.

The road closure will allow construction crews to safely create a Permanent Access Road to the discharge pipes that service the Weir Street Pump Station, as part of the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project.

The Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project is a $1,157,245 project that will raise the levee crest, replace or improve existing system controls, clearing trees within 15 feet of the levee, electrical upgrades at the Weir Lane stormwater pump station — including a backup emergency generator, and other construction activities.

The project is approximately 50% complete and is expected to continue into the spring of 2025.

This project will enhance flood protection for the 105 buildings, valued at over $30 million, and 238 residents in this area.