UNION TWP. — A Shickshinny man died as a result of a vehicle crash on state Route 11 late Friday night.

Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny identified the man as 56-year-old Michael E. Faruolo.

State police reported Faruolo, operating a 2011 Toyota Rav4, was traveling south on Route 11 when he left the roadway and crossed into the northbound lane where he struck a guide rail at about 10:30 p.m.

Faruolo’s vehicle became airborne and struck a utility pole and overturned coming to rest in the northbound lane of Route 11, state police reported.

Faruolo was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.