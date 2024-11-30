Plains Twp. police lead the township’s Christmas parade on Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
The Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band marches in the Plains Township Christmas parade on Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Children watch as a Plains Township Lions Club float drives by in the Plains Township Christmas parade on Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Young Wilkes-Barre Bears march in the Plains Township Christmas parade on Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
From a giant inflatable dinosaur to people dressed up as the Grinch, Plains Twp.’s 2024 Christmas parade had it all.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
A Luzerne County Sheriff’s office representative waves to the crowd during the Plains Township Christmas parade on Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
The Wilkes-Barre Are Wolfpack Marching Band participates in Saturday’s 2024 Christmas Parade in Plains Township.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
The Beekeeper’s Daughter, a local small business, participates in the Plains Twp. Christmas parade on Saturday, Nov. 330, which also happens to be Small Business Saturday.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Christmas pals march together in Plains Twp.’s 2024 Christmas parade.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
A Plains Ambulance drives by in the township’s 2024 Christmas Parade.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Plains Lions Club gave the reindeer a break and pulled Santa’s sleigh in the Plains Twp. Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Members of the grand-champion Plains Yankees cheer team visit with Santa in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall after marching in the township Christmas parade. From left: Eliana Hrichison, Isabella Olson and Quinn Mcgrath.
Submitted Photo
Ariella Ceccoli, 2, sits on Santa’s lap in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall after Plains Township’s 2024 Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Lainey Hallinan, 9, and Tessa Hallinan, 6, sit on Santa’s lap in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall after Plains Township’s 2024 Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Iylah Francis, 6 months, sits on Santa’s lap in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall after Plains Township’s 2024 Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Lucas Purpura, 2, and Carter Purpura, 8, visit with Santa in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall after Plains Township’s 2024 Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
Olivia Patrizi, 3, and Joey Patrizi, 1, sit on Santa’s lap in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall after Plains Township’s 2024 Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader
PLAINS TWP. — Santa Claus came to town on Saturday, riding in on his sleigh, which a pickup truck driven by a Plains Lions Club member pulled. While his reindeer rested up at home in the North Pole, Santa rode in the township’s annual Christmas Parade, then he visited with hundreds of children in Ss. Peter and Paul Church’s St. Bernadine Hall. Each child received a Christmas stocking full of goodies, courtesy of the Lions.