Diamond City Partnership brings annual Holiday Market to The Bank building
A festive spirit was in the air (and out of the cold) on Saturday afternoon as the Diamond City Partnership hosted its annual Holiday Market in the lobby of the Bank building on West Market Street.
Held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Market welcomed 27 vendors and small businesses to sell their merchandise, with steady crowd ready to shop when the doors opened.
The Holiday Market was also visited by one very important guest — Santa Claus, who posed for pictures with children and consulted with his list to ensure that visiting kids were indeed on the Nice List.