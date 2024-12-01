🔊 Listen to this

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941.

WILKES-BARRE — On Aug. 23, 1994, the United States Congress designated Dec. 7, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

And as the years go by, our World War II veterans — the foundation of “the Greatest Generation” — are disappearing right before our eyes.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the importance of remembering our World War II veterans grows more and more significant.

Jim Spagnola, former Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Director, once told me he will always remember the conversations he’s had with World War II veterans — how humble they all are, how proud to have served — how reluctant they are to be called “hero.”

These men and women have set an example that must be followed if we are to remain strong. There are so many stories about bravery and courage and country-before-self that the least we can do is stop and pause to remember what each has done for us.

We really can never thank our veterans enough.

And we must never, never, never forget.

This week we must pause and recall President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s speech about “the day of infamy.”

Dec. 7, 1941, is known as “Pearl Harbor Day” — one of the most tragic days in history. So on this 83rd anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, we must take time to remember our heroic dead and also to pause to thank all veterans of all wars for their service to our country — their service to all of us.

It really is the very least we can do.

• The Pearl Harbor attack killed 2,403 service members and wounded 1,178 more, and sank or destroyed six U.S. ships.

• Also destroyed were 169 U.S. Navy and Army Air Corps planes.

• The Japanese losses included 29 aircraft, in addition to five midget submarines, and 129 attackers were killed and one taken prisoner.

A few years ago, Times Leader staff writer Ed Lewis listed the names of Luzerne County soldiers killed that day.

According to reports, listed as killed in the attack were:

— Albert Joseph Konnick, Wilkes-Barre

— Brinley Varchol, Hanover Township

— Keith Jeffries, Newport Township

— John Peter Rutkowski, Nanticoke

— John Joseph Petyak, Wilkes-Barre

— Joseph J. Resuskey, Jenkins Township

— Edward F. Slapikas, Newport Township

— John Burns, Wilkes-Barre

Several years ago I attended a service at the Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672. A bugler played “To the Colors” as the American flag was raised that Thursday morning at the start of the Pearl Harbor commemorative ceremony.

Once the flag was hoisted to the top of the flagpole, it was then lowered to half-staff in honor of all those who have died in service to our country — especially those who died Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

“As President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘This day will live in infamy,’ and we will never forget,” said Clarence Michael, an Army veteran. “I have visited Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. We have come through the attack on Pearl Harbor, the loss of our battleships and the loss of so many soldiers.”

Michael said many people still wonder why Pearl Harbor happened. He acknowledged that many World War II veterans are gone, but he said it is important to remember them and their stories.

“We must never forget what they died for,” Michael said. “We must celebrate their service to our country — the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Ceremonies like that one at the Dallas American Legion are held to remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed — 1,178 more were injured in the attack.

My friend, Korean War veteran Joe Barna of Freeland, said people may read of Dec. 7, 1941 — and they might not care.

“But to veterans, they feel the memories of all of their buddies who were killed when hundreds of Japanese planes swooped down on them, dropping bombs and firing machine guns,” Barna said. “Many ships were sunk and many Army, Navy, and Marines died on this day. One ship, the Arizona, still remains underwater in the harbor upside down containing more than 1,103 American Sailors and Marines.”

Barna, 94, is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, and he has written several stories about his time in service to our country. He has won national awards from several organizations.

“I was 11 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, and more than 3,200 Americans died that morning,” Barna said.

Barna served in the Korean War from 1952 through 1953. He said he served with three Marines from Hawaii.

Barna suggests that if you have the chance, go to Washington D.C. and see the World War II Memorial.

“Look at it and try to feel what it means,” Barna said. “There are 4,048 gold stars — each star stands for 100 American boys who died in World War II.”

On Dec. 7, and on every day, never forget what our veterans did for us.

