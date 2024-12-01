🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced a road closure of the right south-bound lane of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, between the North Cross Valley Expressway and the Center City Exit Ramp.

The road closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, and continue until 3 p.m. daily, through the following week.

The road closure schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions and/or staffing.

Use caution in the area and take an alternate route if possible.

The road closure will allow construction crews to safely create a Permanent Access Road to the discharge pipes that service the Weir Street Pump Station, as part of the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project.

The Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project is a $1,157,245 project that will raise the levee crest, replace or improve existing system controls, clearing trees within 15 feet of the levee, electrical upgrades at the Weir Lane stormwater pump station — including a backup emergency generator, and other construction activities.

The project is approximately 50% complete and is expected to continue into the spring of 2025.

This project will enhance flood protection for the 105 buildings, valued at over $30 million, and 238 residents in this area.

PHMC announces Pennsylvania Military Museum modernization project

The Pennsylvania Military Museum will undergo a $3.4 million Capital Projects Fund renovation to improve the space for visitors and collections.

During the modernization project, the museum will temporarily be closed.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) this week announced a major capital project at the Pennsylvania Military Museum to modernize the museum’s infrastructure, ensuring the preservation of its invaluable collection and enhancing the visitor experience.

The project will include a complete renovation and upgrade of all doors, windows, and heating and ventilation systems; installation of advanced artifact preservation controls; and integration of a comprehensive geothermal energy system.

To facilitate these improvements, the museum will close to the public on Sunday, Dec. 8, for approximately 14 months. During this period, the museum’s archives and permanent collection will be safely relocated to secured storage off-site.

While the museum is closed, the theater will be available on a limited basis for interior programming. The museum grounds will continue to be fully accessible to the public, offering opportunities for outdoor activities, annually scheduled interpretive and school programs, and community events such as the Boalsburg Farmers Market.

The Pennsylvania Military Museum will provide progress updates during the closure on the museum website and on Facebook and Instagram.

Darrell Clarke named Chairman of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Gov. Josh Shapiro recently announced that Darrell Clarke is the new chairman of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

Clarke replaces outgoing chairman Tim Holden, whose term expired Nov. 21.

“For almost 91 years, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has worked to benefit the Commonwealth by regulating the beverage alcohol industry, serving as a responsible retailer and wholesaler, promoting responsible consumption and alcohol education, and generating significant dollars for state and local coffers,” Clarke said. “I have committed my life to public service and I am honored that Governor Shapiro has entrusted me with this position. I look forward to continuing to serve our Commonwealth.”

Already during his PLCB tenure, Clarke served as a member of the Stop-and-Go Legislative Task Force, created by Act 49 of 2023 to research the laws and issues surrounding stop-and-gos and make recommendations for effectively regulating them.

The Stop-and-Go Legislative Task Force recommendations await legislative consideration and action.

Clarke, a resident of Philadelphia, was nominated to the PLCB by Gov. Shapiro on Sept. 1, 2023, and was confirmed to a four-year term by the state Senate on Feb. 8, 2024.

Outgoing chairman Tim Holden, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, was named chairman of the PLCB by Gov. Tom Wolf on Feb. 17, 2015. He was first nominated to serve on the PLCB by Gov. Tom Corbett in June 2013. He was subsequently renominated in 2016 and 2020 — each time, Holden was unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate.

“I want to personally commend Tim Holden, not just for his work on the PLCB, but for his lifetime of honorable and dignified service to the people of Pennsylvania and the country,” Gov. Shapiro said.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates about 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees.

Taxes and store profits — totaling nearly $20.3 billion since the agency’s inception — are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.

The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state.

For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

Ag Department speeds times for food safety license renewals by 80%-85%

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week announced that the department’s Bureau of Food Safety has substantially reduced the times to renew licenses that are critical to tens of thousands of businesses in keeping their doors open and their customers safe.

In 2023, the bureau sped Milk Inspector License renewals from 20 days in 2022 to four days — an 80% decrease.

The bureau decreased Food Establishment License renewals, which includes food manufactures and processors, and Retail Food Facility License renewals, which includes restaurants and other retail food businesses, decreasing approval time by 85% from 20 days to three days.

Bureau staff have sustained these efficiencies throughout 2024.

“Gov. Josh Shapiro was adamant that government move at the speed of business,” Secretary Redding said. “He inspired our staff to take a step back and look at how we could speed up processes without sacrificing quality. Our staff took those marching orders seriously, and despite major increases in the volume of demand for license renewals, they doubled down and got it done for the businesses who rely on us.”

The number of Milk Inspector License renewals coming due increased from 20 in 2022 to 100 in 2023. Businesses that process and package dairy products rely on up-to-date licenses to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

Retail Food Facility License renewals increased by 3.3% during that time from 24,064 to 24,858 statewide, helping restaurants of all sizes reassure their customers they are maintaining high food safety standards in the food they sell.

Food Establishment Licenses coming up for renewal increased from 6,200 in 2022 to 8,292 in 2023. Renewing these licenses quickly, without interruption helps food manufacturers, processors, warehouses, and home-based businesses ensure their retail customers that the food they supply is safe.

The bureau’s staff analyzed data in its existing system to determine where pinch points were. Both types of renewals could not be issued without a passing inspection, which was creating a delay.

Supervisors scheduling inspections prioritized inspections for businesses whose renewals were approaching, setting targets for all inspections. Proactive, data-driven scheduling has led to less need to reschedule and greater overall efficiency.

Gov. Shapiro established a permitting “fast track” initiative for major economic development and infrastructure projects that will create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth.

Fast Track builds on the work the Governor has done during his first two years in office to make state government move at the speed of business — creating the Office of Transformation and Opportunity (OTO) to spur economic growth and the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to streamline how Pennsylvanians interact with the Commonwealth online.

OTO is a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to grow and has worked to reignite Pennsylvania’s economy while helping to reform the Commonwealth’s permitting and licensing application processes. CODE PA has helped to improve online services for Pennsylvanians and make them more accessible and effective for Pennsylvanians.

In coordination, OTO and CODE PA designed and created PAyback — a first-in-the-nation money-back guarantee system for Pennsylvania workers and businesses to check their eligibility for a refund of their permit, license, or certification application fee and request a refund if they believe they are eligible.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.