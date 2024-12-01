🔊 Listen to this

An investigation is underway in Dennison Township after a Saturday evening shooting, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man with a gunshot wound knocked on his neighbor’s door just after 5 p.m. on Natures Lane.

White Haven Police Department responded to the scene while Pennsylvania State Police was requested by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office to take over the investigation.

Officials say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, but the suspect has not been found.

The victim was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be made available to the public so as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton at (570)-459-3890.