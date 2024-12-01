🔊 Listen to this

A holiday wreath is placed atop the West Wyoming Fire Department’s fire hall on Saturday afternoon.

With the help of several local volunteers, the West Wyoming Parks and Recreation committee was able to transform Dailey Park for the holiday season.

Organizers and volunteers, including several individuals from the Outlet Community Church Women’s Group, met at the West Wyoming Fire Hall next to Dailey Park on Saturday to begin decorating the park for the holidays.

Duties were split between restoring the park’s nativity scene and stringing up lights around the park.