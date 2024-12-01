Appears to have been resolved

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Electricity has been restored to several businesses in Wilkes-Barre following an hourslong power outage Sunday.

According to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), officials said the outage initially occurred just after 10 a.m. along Highland Park Boulevard and left roughly 140 customers, and various businesses, without power.

Businesses that were affected include Barnes and Noble, Marshalls, Best Buy and Ross Dress for Less.

Electricity was temporarily restored around 2 p.m., but several social media posts indicated the power went back out around 3:45 p.m.

A Times Leader reporter in the area observed that power was restored once more at 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on its Facebook page said the traffic light at Highland Park Boulevard and Mundy Street were also out due to the power outage.

As of 5 p.m., traffic lights were operating as normal.

According to PPL’s outage map at the time of this report, the company blamed the loss of power on a tripped breaker or blown fuse, and most customers appear to have had the underlying issue resolved.