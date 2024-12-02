🔊 Listen to this

DENNISON TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two people who are suspected of being involved with a shooting that occurred in Dennison Township Saturday evening.

According to police, the two suspects are Shaine Irvin Hawk, 29, and Robin Grace Sterner, 23, both of Ashfield, who will be charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment following the shooting that injured Stephen John Schwika.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Schwika, after being shot, knocked on his neighbor’s door just after 5 p.m. on Natures Lane.

White Haven Police Department first responded to the scene while Pennsylvania State Police was requested by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office to take over the investigation.

Schwika was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment, according to police.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Schwika told pol,ice that a female known to him as “Robin” and a male known to him as “Shaine Hawk” arrived at his residence. He said he met Hawk via Facebook Marketplace as he attempted to purchase solar panels.

Schwika described “Robin” as a white female in her early twenties with red hair and multiple ear piercings. He described Hawk as a thin white male, approximately 5-foot-9 with blonde hair and scruffy facial hair. He also stated that Hawk had tattoos on his arms.

Schwika told police both Robin and Hawk had been to his residence on several occasions. During their dealings Schwika stated a potential agreement was made for Robin to work for Schwika at his residence as Schwika was physically disabled. Schwika said that the details of her employment were never specified or finalized.

The affidavit states that at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Hawk and Sterner pulled up in a bronze-colored SUV and Schwika approached the vehicle. Schwika said Hawk shot him in the face and Schwika ran to his neighbor’s house, hearing two more shots fired.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be made available to the public so as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton at 570-459-3890.