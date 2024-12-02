🔊 Listen to this

Volunteers served more than 280 meals across the Keystone Mission locations in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre for Thanksgiving.

Some of the volunteers who served more than 280 meals across at the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre Keystone Mission Innovation Centers for Thanksgiving.

WILKES-BARRE — Before being served a Thanksgiving meal, guests at Keystone Mission’s Innovation Centers stood in front of their peers to give thanks.

To encourage an atmosphere of gratefulness, staff asked if anyone wanted to share what they were thankful for.

Several individuals rose their hand to talk about what God has been doing in their life “despite their current circumstance.”

Jillian Mirro, Keystone Mission’s Communications & Marketing Manager, said one guest gave glory to God about finally being cancer-free. Another encouraged those around her that real community is found “within the walls of Keystone Mission.”

“Though we may think without a home or stable job, there wouldn’t be much to be thankful for,” Mirro said. “Their testimonies were eye-opening, and I believe it gave everyone in that room — volunteers, staff, other guests — a new perspective on their own situation.”

In total, Keystone Mission, a homeless services non-profit organization, served more than 280 meals across their locations in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre for Thanksgiving.

“We are grateful to each volunteer who assisted in serving and prepping a dish for our guests,” said Danielle O. Keith-Alexandre, CEO & Executive Director. “This means so much to our guests. It’s amazing how a simple act of kindness can go a long way during the holiday season.”

Keith-Alexandre said Keystone Mission wants to thank Latinos Unidos of Wilkes-Barre for supplying the meal at the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center this year.

“Keystone Mission exists to be the catalyst for the community, to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry and hurting people in Northeast PA,” she said.

