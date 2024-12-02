Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — John Cosgrove, CEO of AllOne Foundation & Charities, on Monday said AllOne Give Day is an opportunity for the community to support the dedicated organizations working tirelessly to provide vital human services in the region.
“AllOne Give Day reflects the heart and spirit of our community and is a testament to the compassion and generosity that define Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” Cosgrove said.
AllOne Charities announced its annual Give Day — a 24-hour online fundraising event supporting 67 nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing community health.
Held on Giving Tuesday — a global movement dedicated to generosity — this year’s event will take place Dec. 3. Cosgrove said AllOne Charities Give Day offers donors the chance to double their impact, while supporting an organization of their choice.
The 67 participating organizations are located in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania and tackle critical health challenges including food insecurity, the substance use disorder crisis, autism support services, mental and behavioral health, and the growing shortage in our local healthcare workforce.
To amplify the impact of contributions, AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by each participating nonprofit organization.
Additional prizes and challenges, funded by generous corporate and community sponsors, will further boost donations.
Sponsors include Coterra Energy, Highmark, Toyota of Scranton, Jacobi Capital Management, the Scranton Area Community Foundation and the Luzerne Foundation.
Community members are encouraged to make their donations online on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day.
About AllOne Foundation & Charities
AllOne Foundation is a private charitable foundation focused on high-impact collaborative projects addressing specifically identified health issues.
AllOne Charities is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization with the goal of helping to sustain local non-profits and promote access and awareness in the following areas: health care, disease prevention, human services and health education.
AllOne Foundation & AllOne Charities serve: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
The Board of Directors and professional staff are committed to making a positive impact across the region by investing in projects and programs that will produce a measurable return on investment in the health and welfare of our community. More information can be found at allonefoundations.org.
Participating nonprofits
Autism Society of NEPA
Boys & Girls Clubs of NEPA
Bread Basket of NEPA
CAN DO Community Foundation
Caring Communities
CASA of Luzerne County
Catherine McAuley Center
The Cancer Wellness Center
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
CEO Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank
Children’s Service Center
The Cooperage Project
Family Promise of Carbon County
Family Services Association of NEPA
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network
Greater Hazleton Partners in Education
Hazleton Area Recreation Program – HARP
Hazleton Integration Project
Jewish Family Service of Northeastern PA
Lacawac Sanctuary
Maternal & Family Health Services
Meals On Wheels – Monroe County
Meals On Wheels – NEPA
NativityMiguel Scranton
NeighborWorks Northeastern PA
Northeast PA Area Health Education Center (NEPA AHEC)
NEPA Inclusive/Coffee Inclusive
North Central Sight Services
Northeast Sight Services
Northeast Regional Cancer InstituNorthern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC)
Outreach Center for Community Resources
Parenting Autism United
Pocono Services for Family and Children
Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network
River Valley Health
Ronald McDonald House
Saint Joseph’s Center
Scranton Counseling
The Scranton School for the Deaf
Second Harvest Food Bank
Sojourner Truth Ministries
Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere
Susquehanna County Interfaith
Supporting Area Families Everyday
Sights for Hope
Special Olympics Pennsylvania
Telespond Senior Services
ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
Trehab Community Action Agency
United Neighborhood Centers
Unite the World/Ark Project
United Way – Lycoming County
United Way – Pocono Mountains
United Way – Wyoming Valley
Valley In Motion
Victims Resource Center
Volunteers in Medicine
Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers
The Wright Center for Community Health
Wyoming Valley Children’s Association
WVIA
Wyoming County Community Health Foundation
YMCA – Greater Pittston
YMCA – River Valley Regional
YMCA – Greater Scranton
YMCA – Greater Wyoming Valley Area
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.