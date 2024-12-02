🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — John Cosgrove, CEO of AllOne Foundation & Charities, on Monday said AllOne Give Day is an opportunity for the community to support the dedicated organizations working tirelessly to provide vital human services in the region.

“AllOne Give Day reflects the heart and spirit of our community and is a testament to the compassion and generosity that define Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” Cosgrove said.

AllOne Charities announced its annual Give Day — a 24-hour online fundraising event supporting 67 nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing community health.

Held on Giving Tuesday — a global movement dedicated to generosity — this year’s event will take place Dec. 3. Cosgrove said AllOne Charities Give Day offers donors the chance to double their impact, while supporting an organization of their choice.

The 67 participating organizations are located in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania and tackle critical health challenges including food insecurity, the substance use disorder crisis, autism support services, mental and behavioral health, and the growing shortage in our local healthcare workforce.

To amplify the impact of contributions, AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by each participating nonprofit organization.

Additional prizes and challenges, funded by generous corporate and community sponsors, will further boost donations.

Sponsors include Coterra Energy, Highmark, Toyota of Scranton, Jacobi Capital Management, the Scranton Area Community Foundation and the Luzerne Foundation.

Community members are encouraged to make their donations online on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day.

About AllOne Foundation & Charities

AllOne Foundation is a private charitable foundation focused on high-impact collaborative projects addressing specifically identified health issues.

AllOne Charities is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization with the goal of helping to sustain local non-profits and promote access and awareness in the following areas: health care, disease prevention, human services and health education.

AllOne Foundation & AllOne Charities serve: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

The Board of Directors and professional staff are committed to making a positive impact across the region by investing in projects and programs that will produce a measurable return on investment in the health and welfare of our community. More information can be found at allonefoundations.org.

Participating nonprofits

Autism Society of NEPA

Boys & Girls Clubs of NEPA

Bread Basket of NEPA

CAN DO Community Foundation

Caring Communities

CASA of Luzerne County

Catherine McAuley Center

The Cancer Wellness Center

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

CEO Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank

Children’s Service Center

The Cooperage Project

Family Promise of Carbon County

Family Services Association of NEPA

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network

Greater Hazleton Partners in Education

Hazleton Area Recreation Program – HARP

Hazleton Integration Project

Jewish Family Service of Northeastern PA

Lacawac Sanctuary

Maternal & Family Health Services

Meals On Wheels – Monroe County

Meals On Wheels – NEPA

NativityMiguel Scranton

NeighborWorks Northeastern PA

Northeast PA Area Health Education Center (NEPA AHEC)

NEPA Inclusive/Coffee Inclusive

North Central Sight Services

Northeast Sight Services

Northeast Regional Cancer InstituNorthern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC)

Outreach Center for Community Resources

Parenting Autism United

Pocono Services for Family and Children

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network

River Valley Health

Ronald McDonald House

Saint Joseph’s Center

Scranton Counseling

The Scranton School for the Deaf

Second Harvest Food Bank

Sojourner Truth Ministries

Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere

Susquehanna County Interfaith

Supporting Area Families Everyday

Sights for Hope

Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Telespond Senior Services

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

Trehab Community Action Agency

United Neighborhood Centers

Unite the World/Ark Project

United Way – Lycoming County

United Way – Pocono Mountains

United Way – Wyoming Valley

Valley In Motion

Victims Resource Center

Volunteers in Medicine

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

The Wright Center for Community Health

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

WVIA

Wyoming County Community Health Foundation

YMCA – Greater Pittston

YMCA – River Valley Regional

YMCA – Greater Scranton

YMCA – Greater Wyoming Valley Area

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.