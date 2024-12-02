🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With many people donating to charity this time of year, the Shapiro Administration is offering tips and best practices to help Pennsylvanians make sure their contributions go to legitimate charitable organizations and causes.

“The holiday season brings out the spirit of giving, and Pennsylvanians have always done their part,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt. “Sadly, every year criminals try to take advantage of generous people by conning them into giving to a group or person that is not a legitimate, registered charity.”

Consumers can prevent becoming a victim by learning how to identify a charity scam.

Here are some red flags of potential charity scams:

• Similar-sounding name: Scammers often use names that sound similar to legitimate charities to intentionally create confusion.

• High-pressure solicitation: Fraudsters will try to force a hasty decision by turning up the pressure. They may cold call you, identify you as a previous contributor, and ask for your renewed support or to update your credit card information. These attempts rely on catching consumers off guard to extract financial information.

• 100% guarantee: Most people want to ensure that their donations are going toward legitimate program expenses. Every organization has some level of administrative cost, which can include mailing and printing, rent and utilities, staff or fundraising. An organization that promises that 100% of your funds are going directly to an individual in need might require additional scrutiny.

• Request for donation by wire transfer: Legitimate charities will not ask you to make payment via money order or wire transfer. If you are being solicited for a donation and are asked to pay by these means, hang up immediately.

• Request for donation by gift card: A charity may ask for donations of gift cards, such as from a grocery store, to supply to someone in need, but you should never read the information from a gift card over the phone or provide it via email. After verifying the legitimacy of the charity, take any physical gift card donation directly to the location of the charity and request documentation of your contribution.

“The Department of State offers useful tips on charitable giving to protect people from being taken advantage of,” Schmidt said. “I’m urging all donors to review the following tips and recommendations before donating this year.”

Do your homework before giving

• Visit the Department of State’s online charities database to verify that an organization is registered to solicit in Pennsylvania and to see its basic financial information about expenses for program services, fundraising and management.

• Check to see if an organization has been subject to corrective action by the Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations by checking the Department’s enforcement and disciplinary actions page.

• Verify whether an organization is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization.

• Groups such as the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator and CharityWatch offer information and ratings about charitable organizations.

• Don’t feel pressured to donate on the spot. Do research before sharing your money or information.

• Check websites closely. Charity scams can be vehicles for identity theft by directing victims to fake websites where personal and financial information can be stolen.

• Direct your payment to the charity. Never make a check payable to an individual; write the check to the verified organization.

If you think you have been the victim of a charity scam, contact the Department of State’s Division of Charities Investigation Unit/Audits at — RA-STBEICIU@pa.gov — or use our online complaint form.

You should also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at — ReportFraud.ftc.gov — and contact local law enforcement through non-emergency channels.

FBI Philadelphia office warns of charity fraud; offers tips to consumers

Don’t let criminals exploit your compassion this giving season.

FBI Philadelphia reminds the public of the charity fraud scams criminals deploy this time of year to cash in on your kindness.

Charity fraud schemes seek donations for organizations that do little or no work – instead your charitable donation goes to the fake charity’s creator. Scammers can contact you in many forms, from emails, text messages, cold calls and social media.

Use these tips to ensure your charitable donation makes it to a legitimate cause, and to protect yourself from potential scammers:

• Give to established charities or whose work you know and trust.

• Be aware of organizations with copycat names or names similar to reputable organizations.

• Be wary of new organizations that claim to aid victims of recent high-profile disasters.

• Give using a check or credit card. If an organization asks you to donate through cash, gift card, virtual currency, or wire transfer, it’s probably a scam.

Practice good cyber hygiene:

• Don’t click links or open email attachments from someone you don’t know.

• Manually type out links instead of clicking on them.

• Don’t provide any personal information in response to an email, robocall, or robotext.

• Check the website’s address — most legitimate charity organization websites use .org — not .com.

We encourage the public to report charity fraud to the FBI through the Internet Crime Complaint Center at — ic3.gov.

For more information on charity fraud, visit — Charity and Disaster Fraud — FBI

PA invests $5.35M to help municipalities expand access to affordable housing

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced the Commonwealth’s investment of $5.35 million through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support municipalities’ work to rehabilitate more than 100 low-income, owner-occupied homes in eight counties.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to increase and preserve the supply of affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

Gov. Josh Shapiro recently signed an Executive Order mandating the first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, homelessness, and expand affordable housing options — ensuring safe, affordable housing options and attracting more people to live in the Commonwealth and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

DCED was tasked with leading the plan’s development and working with stakeholders across Pennsylvania to identify housing needs and devise a strategic response.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have safe, well-maintained places to live — the kind of homes that strengthen our communities and our economy,” said Secretary Siger. “This HOME funding builds on Gov. Shapiro’s new Housing Action Plan by supporting safe, affordable housing while also revitalizing neighborhoods across Pennsylvania.”

The full list of HOME investments is available on the DCED website.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as home-ownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. DCED receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process.

Expanding the availability of housing across Pennsylvania is also a key element of Gov. Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — the first plan of its kind in the Commonwealth in almost 20 years. The strategy will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and will reignite our economy by focusing on the Agriculture, Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Technology sectors.

DCED also recently announced the launch of the new $10 million PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program to develop mixed-use projects with a residential housing component. DCED is accepting applications for the grant funding through Dec. 6, 2024.

PA ranks as one of most efficient states in the country to obtain an occupational license

Since day one, Gov.Josh Shapiro has been focused on streamlining state government and improving the way Pennsylvanians interact with the Commonwealth.

He’s slashed wait times, cut red tape, and instituted a money-back guarantee to ensure there is certainty and accountability in Pennsylvania’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

As a result of that work, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt this week announced that Pennsylvania made the most significant jump in improving its occupational licensing process, according to national rankings recently released by a nonpartisan public policy think tank.

The Commonwealth leapt 25 spots in the index and now ranks as one of the least burdensome states in the country to obtain an occupational licensing, providing further proof the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to reducing license processing times is working, said Schmidt.

“The improvements we’ve made mean that nurses, doctors, and other licensed professionals can get to work more quickly, and the Pennsylvanians they serve can get the services they need,” Schmidt said. “Health organizations and small businesses who employ these licensed professionals also benefit.”

In January 2023, Gov. Shapiro signed an executive order directing state agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of how long it was taking them to process applications for professional licenses, permits, and certifications.

Based on the review, the Shapiro Administration established a date-certain for each license, permit, or certificate by which completed applications will be processed. If completed applications are not processed by that date, the agency responsible will refund the applicants their application fee.

In 2023, Pennsylvania ranked in the bottom of the Archbridge Institute’s State Occupational Licensing Index. In 2024, the Commonwealth ranked in the top 10, with no other state coming close to such a significant rise in the rankings.

In an op/ed penned by researchers last month, the authors wrote, “The Shapiro Administration deserves credit for recognizing the costs of occupational licensing and moving forward with reform. Legislators and the executive branch in the Keystone State are taking important steps to remove unnecessary barriers for workers.”

Schmidt noted that the positive shift is due to reforms implemented over the past year, including the partial implementation of the nurse and medical interstate licensure compacts and elimination of unnecessary licensing.

The criteria for the rankings include the number of occupations licensed, universal recognition policies, and requirements for initial licensure.

Just last month, the Department announced that the Shapiro Administration cut license processing times for hair salons, barbershops, and health care professionals — allowing Pennsylvanians applying for a cosmetology or barbershop license to get their application approved as quickly as the same day, down from nearly two weeks when Gov. Shapiro took office.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.