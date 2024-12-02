🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — As part of Wyoming Valley West Middle School’s recent Veterans Day program, three local military servicemen were honored by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter.

• Hunnter Maxwell, a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy since 2022, is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West Class of 2016 and Wilkes University’s Pharmacy program.

Currently a resident of Alexandria, VA, the honoree is the Deputy Chief of Pharmacy at the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center.

• Paul Dicton, Kingston, a graduate of the former Central Catholic High School, Kingston, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956. Following basic training at Parris Island, SC, the honoree served in the infantry and as a baker for nine years.

During his service in the Marine Corps, he was the recipient of the Sharpshooter Rifle Range Award and honorably discharged in 1965.

• Anthony Dicton, Kingston, son of fellow honoree, Paul Dicton, is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West (WVW) Class of 1994 and both Penn State University and California University of Pennsylvania.

Enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2005, the honoree trained at Parris Island, SC, and completed field artillery training as a cannoneer at Fort Sill, OK.

He served both in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006 and Operation African Lion in Morocco in 2010 as a section chief with India Battery 3114A Marine Reserve Unit based in Reading, Pa. His honors include the Meritorious Mast; Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal and Certificate of Commendation. He was honorably discharged in 2012.

Dicton taught at both WVW middle and high schools from 2002 to 2020 and is currently serving as an administrator within the WVW School District.

For information on the NEPA Quilts of Valor, email — nepaqov@gmail.com — or visit the chapter’s Facebook page at Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.