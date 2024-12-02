🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A woman died following a two-car crash Thanksgiving Day on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to a press release Monday, a passenger in one of the vehicles, Veronica Robinson, 65, of Scranton, was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead by the Luzerne County Coroner.

Both drivers were also transported to the hospital for injuries.

State police said the deadly crash occurred around 1 p.m. on I-476 in Bear Creek Township.

Police said the crash occurred when a car entered the southbound lane traveling through the Wilkes-Barre interchange, but traveled north on the southbound deceleration ramp.

The car stayed in the right southbound lane traveling north while a second car, where Robinson was a passenger, was traveling south in the right southbound lane, the release stated.

Unable to avoid the crash, police said the first car struck the second car head on.

Both vehicles sustained “heavy disabling damage.”