FORTY FORT — Council at its regular Monday meeting gave final approval for the 2025 operating budget, which does not include any tax increase and maintains all current borough services from this year.

The full balanced budget, which includes revenue and expenses of roughly $3.17 million, is available to view on the borough’s website.

Additionally, council approved an amendment to the parking ordinance that would allow one free overnight parking permit to every resident homeowner. All others would remain at $25 each.

Overnight, temporary parking permits would remain at $2 per night, per vehicle.

Council also voted to appoint Rick Kamus as the borough’s representative on the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) Board, replacing Jeff McLaughlin in a position he held since 2011.

Kamus’s term will begin in January. In addition to being the foreman of the Forty Fort Public Works Department, he also serves as the chairman of the Wyoming Valley School Board.

When Kamus addressed council at the Nov. 18 meeting regarding his interest in the position, he said he believed he could serve Forty Fort fairly and honestly on the board.

“In my years of public service, I’ve worked with a lot of people and I believe I can be a good team player,” he said.

Also at the meeting, council voted to purchase replacement firearms for the police department at a cost of $7,690.61.

According to Police Chief Daniel Hunsinger, 10 guns would be replaced that are about 11 years old. New holsters and magazine pouches would also be purchased.

Hunsinger said police departments often replace handguns every 10-15 years because they are carried continuously and exposed to more wear and tear than a privately owned firearm.

He also stated that 2 of the department’s current handguns are too large for officer’s hands, which would create a liability for the department and the borough.

The new hand guns would be 9mm, as opposed to .45 caliber handguns, which Hunsinger said would ultimately save the borough money because of the increased cost of .45 ammunition.

The police chief said many area departments, including the state police, have switched to 9mm due to “better sustainability, accuracy, shot count and cost.”

The next Forty Fort Borough meeting will be a work session, held at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Borough Building.