🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Traffic is at a standstill in both directions of Interstate 81 in Hanover Township on Monday.

Authorities tell 28/22 News officials were called to the area of Mile Marker 153 in Hanover Township for a reported crash.

28/22 News crews were there Monday evening and saw snow cover the roads as vehicles were at a standstill on both north and southbound lanes.

There is no word at this time on what caused the reported crash, but all lanes of the highway appear to be covered in a coating of fresh snow.

According to 28/22 News crews on scene, the backup appears to be extending at least through two-mile markers.

Details are limited at this time and 28/22 News will provide updates as new details are made available.