Wilkes-Barre Township police found a Honda Accord abandoned behind the Luzerne County Assistance Office on South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 22, 2022. Police in court records say the Honda was used in a jewelry heist inside the Wyoming Valley Mall. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from a business inside the Wyoming Valley Mall was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Tyron Malik Lawson, 37 of Brooklyn, was charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police of using a tool or a key to manipulate a lock on two display cases at Banter by Piercing Pagoda stealing 409 pieces of jewelry on Sept. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Police tracked a GPS device following Lawson driving a Honda Accord he abandoned behind the Luzerne County Assistance Office on South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Court records say police obtained a search warrant for the Honda that was registered to Lawson, finding his New York driver’s license, cellular phones, tools designed to pick locks, trash bags filled with jewelry and display trays from Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

Judge David W. Lupas last week sentenced Lawson to nine-to-23 months at the county correctional facility on a burglary charge. Lawson pled guilty to the charge in September.