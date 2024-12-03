🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from West Pittston charged with sending nude pictures of himself to a then 15-year-old girl was sentenced to probation.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas last week sentenced Kevyn Kacedon Vile, 20, of Fremount Street, to five years probation on a charge of dissemination of explicit sexual materials. Vile pled guilty to the charge Sept. 16.

Vile was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre with sending explicit nude photographs of himself to the girl via the social media platform Snapchat in February 2023, according to court records.