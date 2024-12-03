🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged by Plymouth police with firing at least 10 shots from a 9mm handgun at another man was sentenced last week in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Jahill Harvell, 23, of East Main Street, to nine-to-23 months at the county correctional facility on a charge of aggravated assault and one-year probation on charges of propel missile into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment and three counts of criminal mischief. Harvell pled guilty to the charges Sept. 23.

Court records say Harvell was standing with two other men in front of his residence when he was approached by Joseph Franklin on Sept. 25, 2023.

As Franklin approached Harvell, court records say, Harvell brandished a 9mm handgun and fired at least 10 shots as Franklin retreated to a Honda and sped away.

The Honda was struck by rounds in the driver’s side door and rear hatch.

Dash cameras inside the Honda recorded the shooting.