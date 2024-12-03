🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Misdemeanor theft charges were withdrawn against a Wyoming Borough man accused by Avoca police of stealing two political signs in October.

Eric Gerald Skelton, 44, pled guilty to a summary count of non-criminal disorderly conduct before District Judge David Barilla last week in Luzerne County Central Court.

Police withdrew two theft charges against Skelton.

Court records say a police officer observed Skelton in the area of Main and McAlpine streets at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 3. When confronted, Skelton admitted he removed two political signs claiming they were on “public property,” court records say.

Skelton was fined $471.75 plus court costs.