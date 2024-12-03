🔊 Listen to this

DENNISON TWP. — An engaged couple charged for their alleged roles in shooting a man late Saturday are jailed at the Columbia County Prison.

Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton obtained arrest warrants Sunday for Shaine Irvin Hawk, 29, and his fiancee, Robin Grace Sterner, 23, both of Ashfield, charging the couple with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Court records allege Hawk was seated in the rear seat of a GMC Yukon, operated by Sterner, when he fired a shotgun that struck Stephen John Schwika in the face just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The alleged shooting happened outside Schwika’s residence on Peat Moss Road in Dennison Township.

Schwika told investigators he ran into woods and believed he was chased hearing two more shots. Schwika summoned help from another residence on Natures Way where he was encountered by a White Haven police officer, court records say.

Schwika was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say Schwika, during interviews with investigators, claimed he met Hawk and Sterner through Facebook Marketplace in reference to the sale of solar panels.

Schwika claimed Hawk and Sterner had previously been at his residence.

When Hawk and Sterner showed up Saturday night, Schwika approached their vehicle asking why they were there, court records say.

Hawk was seated in the rear seat behind Sterner and made the statement, “you owe something,” and allegedly fired a shot at Schwika.

Records from Columbia County Prison say Hawk and Sterner were booked into the facility Tuesday morning.

Court records from Columbia County say a judge’s bench warrant was issued for Hawk when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 19 on charges of theft and receiving stolen property filed by Hemlock Township police.