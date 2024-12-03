🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A man accused of injuring two Nanticoke City police officers during a struggle inside Weis Market in October was arraigned on felony assault charges Tuesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kenneth Edward Powell, 37, of East Spring Street, Nanticoke, on Oct. 8 charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, four counts of simple assault, and one count each of assault upon a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Powell was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a disturbance at Cocoa Hut on East Main Street where they encountered Powell outside on Oct. 8.

Powell told police he was assaulted by a man who was inside Cocoa Hut.

As the officer went inside the store, Powell ran away and was pursued by police who found him inside Weis Market.

Powell initiated a struggle with two officers and disarmed an officer of a Taser, the complaint says.

Officers from Newport Township and state police assisted in detaining Powell inside the market.

As Powell was being handcuffed, he wrapped his legs around a Nanticoke police officer, the complaint says.

A Nanticoke police detective sustained injuries to his hand and an officer sustained bruises to an arm during the alleged struggle with Powell.

The man at Cocoa Hut told police Powell punched him in the face after asking for a light.