EXETER —An Exeter man was charged on allegations he bite an officer’s hand and punched another officer in the groin during a struggle near the Schooley Avenue apartments on Sunday.

Officers from the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the apartment complex at about 9:30 p.m.

A woman involved in the disturbance told officers Christopher Dorr, 33, fled out the back door of her apartment, according to court records.

An officer stunned Dorr with a Taser near the apartment complex when he refused to stop running.

After being stunned, Dorr initiated a struggle biting one officer in his right hand and punched another officer in the groin, court records say.

Court records say Dorr continued to resist after being handcuffed and used his feet to lunge himself out of a police cruiser.

Dorr was transported to an area hospital.

Dorr was arraigned Monday by District Judge Carol A. Davenport of Shickshinny on three counts of harassment, two counts of simple assault and one count each of assault upon a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.