WEST WYOMING — A Lackawanna County man was charged with initiating a pursuit with the Pennsylvania State Police that ended when his vehicle and the state police cruiser became disabled in West Wyoming on Sunday.

A trooper traveling on Eighth Street in Kingston Township encountered an Infiniti with heavy tinted windows at about 2:30 p.m.

When the trooper checked the vehicle, it was learned the vehicle owner, identified in court records as Gregory Lawrence Kilmer, of Dunmore, had his license suspended due to a drunken driving conviction in Lackawanna County.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop as Kilmer accelerated and crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass a vehicle, court records say.

Court records say Kilmer turned onto Shoemaker Street in West Wyoming and turned into the parking lot of the West Wyoming Fire Department where he continued to drive onto a rugged area that disabled his vehicle and the trooper’s cruiser.

Kilmer abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot before he surrendered.

After being detained, Kilmer claimed he used methamphetamine prior to the encounter with the trooper on Eighth Street, court records say.

Kilmer was transported to an area hospital where he submitted to a blood test.

Kilmer was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and eight traffic and vehicle offenses. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.