WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Avoca charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2023 was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Monday.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Winnie Jamila Woodward, 34, to two-to-24 months at the county correctional facility on a charge of indecent assault followed by two years probation for corruption of minors. Woodward pled guilty to the charges Aug. 27.

Avoca police in April charged Woodward on allegations she sexually assaulted a girl inside her McAlpine Street residence in August 2023.

The charges were filed after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center where she provided details of the sexual assault, including Woodward providing her alcohol and marijuana, according to court records.

Police in court records say DNA taken from Woodward matched the DNA profile recovered from the girl during a medical examination at an area hospital.

Woodward is required to register her address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.