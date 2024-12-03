🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman convicted by a Luzerne County jury on a misdemeanor assault charge related to a slashing in 2022 was sentenced to probation.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough last week sentenced Sybil Victoria Harris, 34, to one year probation on charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Harris was convicted on the charges following a two day trial in September. The jury acquitted Harris on the most serious offenses: two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Harris for the incident on North Main and Bennett streets on Nov. 24, 2022.

Court records say Harris, Monica Spence and Sharay Hall arrived in the same vehicle to patronize a restaurant/bar in the area.

Spence and Hall entered the eatery as Harris took her time exiting the vehicle.

Once inside the establishment, Harris and Spence engaged in an argument as security told them to go outside.

Spence told police she felt a burning sensation on her arm as Harris left the area, according to court records.

A bystander used a coat as a tourniquet on Spence’s arm. Spence was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Attorney Mark W. Bufalino represented Harris.