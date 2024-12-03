🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — So far this year in a six-county region in Northeast Pennsylvania, there were approximately 140 roadway miles of high-level paving and 150 bridges rehabilitated, repaired, or replaced by PennDOT and private-industry teams.

Additionally, nearly 540 miles were seal-coated to preserve roadway surfaces, 510 bridges were repaired and nearly 10,300 line miles were painted by PennDOT Maintenance forces.

On Tuesday, PennDOT Engineering District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman, P.E., discussed statewide transportation progress and highlighted this year’s active and completed projects in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

“We are excited to highlight some important transportation projects that we completed in 2024, as well as those that will continue into next year,” Roman said. “These projects demonstrate our ongoing commitment to building, maintaining, and enhancing both major and secondary corridors, allowing travelers to travel safely and efficiently throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.”

Statewide from January through October, 5,385 roadway miles were improved, including 1,941 miles of paving.

In the same time-frame, work advanced on 401 state and locally owned bridges.

Additionally, 356 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT’s private-sector partners so far this year.

Since taking office, Gov. Josh Shapiro has secured more than $300 million in new infrastructure funding to maintain Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges — reducing the Pennsylvania State Police’s reliance on the Motor License Fund, delivering more funding for transportation while ensuring our law enforcement officers are sustainably funded.

Notable Luzerne County projects completed in 2024 include:

• Bridge replacement project on Route 309 (Hunter Highway) over Nescopeck Creek in Butler Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Drainage, curb, and sidewalk improvements project on North Main Avenue in the City of Pittston. Construction will be completed in 2024.

• Streetscaping project on Route 2002 (Main Street) and Route 3001 (Market Street) in Nanticoke. Construction will be completed in 2024.

• Bridge preservation project on Route 29 in Plymouth Township, Route 309 in Ashley Borough, and Route 6309 in Wilkes-Barre Township. Construction will be completed in 2024.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 1012 (Chase Road) over Harvey’s Creek in Jackson Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Concrete repair project on Interstate 80 and Interstate 81 in Dorrance Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Culvert repair project on Interstate 80 in Dennison and Foster townships. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Bridge preservation project on Interstate 81 over Black Creek in West Hazleton. Construction was completed in 2024.

Intersection improvement project on Route 309 (Blackman Street) in Wilkes-Barre Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Culvert preservation project on Route 309 over Branch of Fern Creek, in Dallas Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Culvert preservation project on Route 415 in Harveys Lake Borough. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Retaining wall repair project on Route 115 in Plains Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 2035 (Suscon Road) over Bear Creek, in Bear Creek Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Bridge preservation project on Route 1050 over Toby Creek in Kingston Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Culvert replacement project on Route 2007 (East Northampton Street) over branch of Spring Run Creek in Wilkes-Barre Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

• Bridge replacement project Route 1044 over Abraham’s Creek in Kingston Township. Construction was completed in 2024.

Notable Luzerne County projects continuing into 2025 include:

• Bridge replacement project on Route 309 (Tunkhannock Highway) over Leonard’s Creek in Dallas Township. Construction will continue through 2025.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 115 over Reading, Blue Mountain, and Northern Railroad. Construction will continue through 2025.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 2041 over Bear Creek in Bear Creek Township. Construction will continue through 2025.

• Interchange improvements project on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Township. Construction will continue through 2025.

