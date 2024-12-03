🔊 Listen to this

Main Street in Duryea will be closed between Swetland Street and Lackawanna Avenue from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the annual Christmas stroll, according to the Duryea Police Department.

As stated on the force’s Facebook page, this will also include closures on parts Pettebone, Stephenson, Dickson and Lincoln.

A detour route will be accessible for both north and southbound traffic.

Duryea Police Department urges drivers to use caution and watch for increased pedestrian traffic while driving through the area.