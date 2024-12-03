🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Rep. Dane Watro (D, D-116) and Sen. Dave Argall (R, D-29) on Tuesday announced that nine public and nonpublic school entities that serve students in the 116th Legislative District have been awarded state grants to address school safety and student mental health.

“We have made it a priority to ensure our schools provide a safe and secure learning environment for student, faculty and staff,” said Watro. “No parent should have to worry about their children’s safety when they send them off to school.”

“Since I chaired 10 roundtable discussions of the Senate Majority Policy Committee to protect our students and teachers, Pennsylvania has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in school safety measures,” said Argall. “I’m thankful these grants will help our local schools.”

The following school entities were awarded funding:

• Hazleton Area Career Center – $70,000.

• Hazleton Area School District – $331,036.

• Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 – $70,000.

• Mahanoy Area School District – $121,155.

• MMI Preparatory School – $75,000.

• North Schuylkill School District – $140,139.

• Shenandoah Valley School District – $123,289.

• Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 – $70,000.

• Schuylkill Technology Center – $70,000.

The noncompetitive School Safety and Mental Health Grants were approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which awarded a total of $100 million in funding statewide to 500 school districts, 176 charter schools, 29 Intermediate units and 74 area career and technical schools.

In addition, nearly $20 million in competitive Targeted School Safety Grants were awarded to 367 nonpublic schools.

The awards complete the $120 million school safety grants program package appropriated in the bipartisan 2024-25 state budget approved by the General Assembly.

