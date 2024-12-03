🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has appointed The Wright Center for Community Health’s director of addiction services to its Maternal Mortality Review Committee as an addiction treatment specialist.

Maria Kolcharno, a licensed social worker with more than 30 years of experience in substance use disorder treatment, has been with The Wright Center since 2018. She oversees the daily operations of addiction-related services and manages grant-funded clinical programs, including The Wright Center’s Opioid Use Disorder Center of Excellence. Designated as one of the first state-recognized Opioid Use Disorder Centers of Excellence in 2016, The Wright Center has since broadened its scope to address all forms of substance use disorders, serving more than 2,400 patients.

Kolcharno also played a key role in launching the Healthy Maternal Opiate Medical Support Program (Healthy MOMS) in 2018. The novel program focuses on helping pregnant women and new mothers overcome addiction and embrace a life in recovery. Under Kolcharno’s leadership, Healthy MOMS has supported more than 500 mothers and 300 babies and expanded into nine Northeast Pennsylvania counties.

The state’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee was established in 2018 to systematically review all pregnancy-associated deaths, identify the root causes of these deaths, and develop strategies to reduce preventable morbidity, mortality, and racial disparities related to pregnancy in Pennsylvania.

In her role on the committee, Kolcharno’s experience will be crucial to the case review discussion and development of actionable recommendations to prevent similar tragedies. These recommendations will provide necessary improvements to the medical and social care of pregnant and postpartum individuals in the commonwealth with the goal of preventing and eliminating future pregnancy-associated deaths and associated morbidities.

“It is a privilege to be chosen to serve on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee,” said Kolcharno. “I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the state to tackle this serious public health issue and address health disparities. Together, we can empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being.”

For more information about The Wright Center and its substance use disorder services, go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.