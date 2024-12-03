🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE – Geisinger has been recognized as a top employer for its continued support of military veterans and active service members with two recent designations. The Pennsylvania-based health system earned the 2025 Military Friendly Employer with Gold distinction designation by VIQTORY and was also recognized by Military Times on its 2024 Best for Vets: Employers list.

This is the 6th consecutive year Geisinger has been recognized with a Military Friendly Employers designation and the 3rd year in a row the system has achieved the gold ranking. It’s also the 5th consecutive year Geisinger has been recognized by Military Times. Both honors demonstrate Geisinger’s ongoing commitment and efforts to building programs and opportunities for military veterans.

The Military Friendly Employer with Gold distinction signifies that an employer is setting the example for veteran and service member inclusivity with their programs and initiatives.

Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 organizations participated in the 2025 Military Friendly survey.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders from the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Geisinger will be showcased as a 2025 Military Friendly Employer in the winter issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on militaryfriendly.com.

For the Best for Vets recognition, Military Times evaluates the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, along with retention and support programs, were given the most weight in scoring and final rankings.

Geisinger employs more than 800 veterans and active-duty service members throughout the system. As part of its commitment to the military and its veterans, Geisinger offers a paid military leave benefit, which allows service members employed by Geisinger to be paid for time at annual trainings, encampments and drills. It’s also part of a military fellowship program that eases the transition of active-duty service members looking to move into a civilian career.

To learn more about Geisinger’s veteran programs and career opportunities, visit jobs.geisinger.org/veterans.