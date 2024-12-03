🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry announced today that it has been selected by Microsoft as a continuing Fellow as part of its TechSpark program to create inclusive economic growth and opportunities through the focuses of digital inclusion, digital skilling, digital transformation, and ecosystem building in Luzerne County, specifically through the lens of tech entrepreneurship and startup assistance.

With the Chamber of Business & Industry’s focus on entrepreneurial development, we are launching our first cohort of TechCelerator @ Luzerne County in partnership with Greater Hazleton CAN DO/CAN BE Innovation Center, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of NEPA, tecBRIDGE LLC, Wilkes University Small Business Development Center, Wilkes-Barre Launchbox, and Hazleton Launchbox. This program will be supported by a Microsoft grant as a TechSpark Community Engagement Fellow, working together to support tech entrepreneurship and ecosystem building. Microsoft recently announced the second cohort of the TechSpark Community Engagement Fellowship, which supports nonprofit organizations across the country working to expand economic opportunities in their communities.

During the first year of the TechSpark Fellowship, TechCelerator @ Luzerne County, alongside a partner collaborative of entrepreneurial resource providers across both northern and southern Luzerne County, was planned and developed as a bootcamp-styled program for early-stage tech-based startups, featuring weekly workshops and mentoring sessions, with content delivered utilizing experts and community partners right in the Greater Wyoming Valley region. Those experts will cover topics such as business modeling, customer development, value propositions, financials, funding, legal considerations and more. Throughout the program, participants will develop a completed business plan and participate in our PITCH Showcase with a panel of business experts at their closing graduation ceremony for an opportunity to win startup funding and to prepare themselves for future pitch opportunities.

“The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry is honored to be selected as a continuing fellow of the Microsoft TechSpark Community Engagement Fellowship Program. The first year of this fellowship allowed us to truly reimagine how we can better utilize technology, collaboration and partnership to bring innovative solutions to the table. We couldn’t be more excited to leverage this opportunity as a participant of the second TechSpark Fellows cohort to launch TechCelerator @ Luzerne County and align so many great partners in our ecosystem as a driving force for tech entrepreneurship and innovation in our community. I strongly believe that it’s initiatives like this that will allow the bright minds of Northeastern Pennsylvania to connect, create, and leverage each other’s expertise to build solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our world today,” says Shanie Mohamed, Director of Economic Development for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry.

“Microsoft’s TechSpark program works closely with local community organizations to develop digital skills, support nonprofits and create jobs,” said Mike Egan, Senior Director, Microsoft TechSpark. “Working with organizations like the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry will help realize the potential of technology and foster greater economic opportunity in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.”

Last year’s cohort of TechSpark Fellows secured over $177 million in funding support, reached 48,000 community members, and engaged 548 partners to help build economic opportunities in 42 communities across the nation. Read more about Microsoft TechSpark here.

If you are a Luzerne County-based resident or business owner with a for-profit technology-based business concept, we encourage you to apply to participate in the inaugural Spring 2025 cohort of TechCelerator @ Luzerne County. Applications will be open for submission from Nov. 15 – Dec. 15. For more information on this opportunity, please reach out to Shanie Mohamed at shanie@wyomingvalleychamber.org or visit techceleratorluzerne.com.